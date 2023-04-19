0
Menu
News

PRESEC-Legon to hold annual Torch and Bonfire Night on Friday, April 21

2023 Torch And Bonfire Night PRESEC The event is open to the public

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: Etse Sikanku, Contributor

The old students’ association of Presby Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) is set to hold what has been billed as the leading high school alumni event in the country, the )dade3 Torch and Bonfire Night.

The event is billed for Friday,21st April, at the PRESEC-Legon school grounds, and is open to the public.

Over the years, the event has served as an occasion not only to reconnect with old schoolmates, but to wind down and meet alumni from other schools.

The Torch and Bonfire Night forms part of a weeklong commemorative set of events for the 85th anniversary celebrations.

For the past several years, PRESEC’s torch and bonfire event has attracted patrons well beyond the )dade3 fraternity.

The general public, made up of people from diverse schools’ and backgrounds, have consistently been guests at the event.

There is huge anticipation towards this year’s event.

Source: Etse Sikanku, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills