PRESEC Old Students walk with NSMQ winners

The 2020 winners of the NSMQ

The 2011 year group old boys of the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, has embarked on a health walk and aerobics with winners of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The event formed part of the year group's initiation to become what they call 'Odadie' after a decade of completing the school.



The initiation knights them to become a 'complete' alumni of the school and its principles.



Mr Louis Kwame Sakyiamah, popularly known as Lexis Bill, who led the walk said: “PRESEC old students are initiated into the Odade3 fraternity 10 years after completion and it is the turn of the 2011 year group to be initiated in February 2021.”

“Taking advantage of the school's success in the NSMQ 2020, the year group decided to gather momentum towards next year's Bonfire night through a health walk with the winners and teachers of the NSMQ 2020,” he said.



The participants converged at the Ayi Mensah toll booth at 6:30 am, the walk began towards Peduase through the Aburi mountain to the Pesuase Methodist School where they were taking through aerobics and ended at 11. 00 am.