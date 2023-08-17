PRINPAG, Peace Watch Ghana team up to promote peace and security

File photo

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has entered into a partnership agreement with Peace Watch Ghana, a Non-Governmental organisation (NGO), for the purposes of promoting peace and security in the country.

At a joint meeting in the offices of PRINPAG on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the management of the two organisations jointly agreed to work together to make peace the focus of public discussion in Ghana.



Peace Watch Ghana has been around since 2008 and is widely known for its interests in the welfare of personnel of the Ghana Police Service as well as logistics and infrastructure for the police.



They are concerned that some people in Ghana have majored in using the media to abuse senior public officials for no just cause, an issue they want to be addressed.



Among others, Peace Watch Ghana has plans to lobby for the establishment of a Special Security Tax in Ghana to raise funds to support the activities and safety of police personnel. It is for this reason that they are seeking collaboration with the Publishers and Owners of Newspapers and Online News portals.



At the meeting, the idea of a Security Tax to help raise funds to support the police service and enhance security was lauded by all present.



The tax, when established, would also be used to provide logistics support for other security services in the country and enhance the general security situation in the country.

As part of measures to boost public education on peace and security in the country, there is a proposed joint float on the streets of Accra to generate awareness on the need to champion peace among the citizens.



The two bodies would also organise joint sensitization workshops on a district basis for the public to take peace and security seriously.



There is going to be an engagement exercise with industry players to get their buy-in on the proposed security tax and put it in proper perspective. The meeting also agreed to set up a joint fundraising committee to support the proposed projects.



Speaking at the ceremony, the President of PRINPAG, Andrew Edwin Arthur, said: “The collaboration is very necessary to secure the peace of this nation, and we cannot take it for granted.



We are happy to work closely with Peace Watch Ghana. We shall use our various Newspapers and Online News Portals to ensure that our peace is protected.”



On her part, the Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Diana Yonkopa Daniels, noted: “The principal position of PRINPAG as an Association of Newspaper Owners and Online News Publishers has made it a key partner in national development and the ideal partner that our organisation has been looking for. We are extremely happy about this partnership.”

She was hopeful that the collaboration would yield the expected results in Ghana’s interest.



Also, present at the meeting were the Vice President of PRINPAG, Michael Antwi-Agyei; the National Organiser, Emmanuel Opare Gyan; the Public Affairs and External Relations Officer, Jeorge Wilson Kingson; the Treasurer, Madame Fodia Amenyah; and the Executive Secretary, Kenteman Nii Laryea Sowah. It also includes Patrick Biddah, William Sarpong, and Sandra Ewusie Dadzie.



Instructively, Peace Watch Ghana has been supporting the Ghana Police Service in diverse ways, including the refurbishment of some offices of the service, organising Awards to honour senior police officers, and an Informant Awards scheme, as well as seeking justice for people who have been wrongly accused.



PRINPAG is an Association of Publishers, Media owners, and Senior Editors interested in the general promotion of the welfare of their members.