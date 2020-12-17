PRINPAG President called to the Bar

President of PRINPAG, Andrew Edwin Arthur

The President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Andrew Edwin Arthur, has been called to the Ghanaian Bar.

He was among the 424 qualified Candidates of the Ghana School of Law, who were called to the Bar during the 57th graduation ceremony of the school held on Monday, December 17, 2020.



Mr. Arthur, who is also the current President of the West African Parliamentary Press Corps (WAPPC), holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL.B) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resource, among a host of other degrees.



He has attended several local and international seminars and workshops and was issued with certificates of recognition and of merit as a participant.

Until his elevation as the President of the West African Parliamentary Press Corps, Edwin Arthur was the Dean of Ghana’s Parliamentary Press Corps, a position he held for about nineteen years due to his effective leadership.



He was elected the President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) at the Association’s election on May 23, 2019.