PRINPAG petitions IGP over manhandling of journalist by police officers

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has filed a formal petition with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, demanding investigations into the recent assault on Ralph Apetorgbor, a Consulting Editor at Telegraph Ghana.

Apetorgbor is reported to have been assaulted by two police officers on February 12, 2024, while covering the inauguration of the Ga Central Municipal Assembly at Sowutuom.



According to PRINPAG, the assault is a direct infringement on press freedom and an affront to the principles of democracy.



In an official statement, PRINPAG expressed disapproval of the officers' actions, emphasizing that such behaviour not only violates the rights of journalists but also poses a direct threat to the democratic values upheld by the Ghanaian society.



"Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of democracy, and any attack on journalists is an attack on the democratic fabric of our society. We stand in solidarity with Mr. Apetorgbor and demand justice for this assault," part of the press statement said.



The statement continued, "In light of this incident, PRINPAG has taken immediate action by petitioning the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the manhandling of Mr. Apetorgbor.

"It is imperative that those responsible for this reprehensible act are held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law.



"PRINPAG calls on the relevant authorities to uphold the principles of justice and take decisive measures to ensure the safety and protection of journalists across Ghana. Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of democracy, and any attack on journalists is an attack on the democratic fabric of our society.



"We urge the IGP to expedite the investigation process and provide timely updates on the progress of the case. PRINPAG remains vigilant in monitoring developments and will continue to advocate for the rights of journalists in Ghana," the statement added.







