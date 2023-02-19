PURC holds public education forum for KETASCO staff and students

Some members of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission

Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Thursday, February 16, 2023, embarked on a public education forum for students and staff of Keta Senior High Technical School

As part of their mandates, the commission is embarking on a public education program in Senior high schools across the Volta and Oti Regions to explain to students and staff what their roles are and basic knowledge on how to use electricity and water to conserve them.



Premised on such agenda, a team from the Volta and Oti offices visited the campuses of Keta Senior High Technical School on Thursday for a short interaction for both the students and teachers.



Public Relations officer; Mr. Winfred Wulli educated the teachers and students on illegal connections and their implications. He talked about illegal direct connections where; the consumer connects utility from the source directly without a meter. He also spoke on meter tempering, where people try to alternate how their meters work. self reconnection; whenever consumers are disconnected for non-payment of bills and among others



According to him, illegal water or power connection is a crime punishable by law if found.



“When you go and connect power from the pole without authorisation or connect your pipe from the water source without meter, is an illegal act which if found you can be punished for” He warned.

He also warned against people who connect utilities from neighbours without a meter especially on the part of electricity as an illegal act too



Mr. Awuku Eric; assistant administrator, taught the following energy efficiency conservation tips; starting and running currents; by ironing in bulk, where to position refrigerators to allow for free air, how to obey energy stars on fridges, how to avoid charging mobile phones overnight to prevent insignificant power, switching unused sockets off, among other tips. He also advised that consumers should engage only certified and professional electricians approved by Energy Commission to prevent fake works that could lead to fire outbreaks.



Issues associated with meter readings and how to lodge complaints with the commission were not left out. Students are teachers were taken through how they can make complaints about any utility service provider to the commission and how such complaints are addressed by the commission.



To make the program interactive, students were given the chance to ask their questions for in-depth clarification which was also successful.



The teachers and students present were very happy with the team for enlightening them on how to conserve energy and water to reduce paying more for utilities

The PURC is an independent body established under the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act 538, 1997 purposely to regulate the activities of utility producers and providers such as; GWCL, ECG, VRA, GRIDCo, NEDCO, and Independent







Power Producers in Ghana



The Volta/Oti chapter has been at the centre of events when it comes to regulatory and educational forums on utility services for the past years, embarking on public education, especially during tariff adjustment periods.



Earlier on, the team was at Aflao SHS and Adidome SHS and later expected to be at Dzodze-Penyi SHS and Taviefe SHS in the coming days for the same purpose.