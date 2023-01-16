4
PURC increases tariffs again: Electricity by 29.96%, water by 8.3%

Prepaid Meter ECG File photo: A pre-paid electricity meter

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has reportedly increased the tariffs for utility services.

According to GTV, the PURC has agreed on increasing electricity and water tariffs by 29.96 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.

"Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) increases electricity tariffs by 29.96% and water tariffs by 8.3%.

“All tariff increments take effect on February 1, 2023,” parts of a tweet shared by GTV on January, 16, 2023.

It can be recalled that PURC, on Monday, August 15, 2022, announced an increment in electricity and water tariffs, which took effect on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Electricity tariffs were increased by 27.15 percent, whiles water tariffs were pegged at 21.55 percent.

