PURC increases tariffs again: Electricity by 29.96%, water by 8.3%

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has reportedly increased the tariffs for utility services.

According to GTV, the PURC has agreed on increasing electricity and water tariffs by 29.96 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.



It can be recalled that PURC, on Monday, August 15, 2022, announced an increment in electricity and water tariffs, which took effect on Thursday, September 1, 2022.



Electricity tariffs were increased by 27.15 percent, whiles water tariffs were pegged at 21.55 percent.

BREAKING: Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) increases electricity tariffs by 29.96% and water tariff by 8.3%.



All tariff increments take effect on February 1, 2023. — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) January 16, 2023

