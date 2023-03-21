0
PURC poised to use L.I 2413 to enhance quality utility services delivery

PURC433 Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC)

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: Joseph Wemakor, Contributor

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) said it is committed to enforce the use of the Legislative Instruments (L.I 2413) passed by Parliament in 2020 to ensure that the service providers become proactive in the provision of quality service to customers in the Northern Region.

It said the L.I 2413 regulations is to help provide a transparent regulatory framework to ensure a safe, adequate and efficient and quality of utility services to consumers.

Mr. Edward Boduah Kingstony, the Northern Regional Manager for PURC said in an interview on Monday March, 2023 in Tamale.

He revealed that PURC is working assiduously to help address the challenges aimed at ensuring that consumers get their monthly bills on time for payment without any delay in order to enhance good services of utilities to the Ghanaians.

According to him, lack of revenue collection has been one of the major challenges affecting the ability of the service providers to improve upon their services to customers due to delay of payment as well as the practice of illegal connection.

He therefore urged consumers to honour their obligations by paying their bills promptly to enable the service providers improve on the quality delivery services in the country.

