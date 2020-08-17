Politics

PUSAG President explains why politics is unattractive to the youth

The President of the Private Universities Students Association of Ghana, Alswel Annan

The President of the Private Universities Students Association of Ghana, Alswel Annan has provided some varying reasons why many youth in Ghana and the world at large are not attracted to the political arena.

According to him, most youth will love to join politics but the tag that comes along with being a politician is a major factor that is pushing the youth away from joining in policymaking regardless of being the predominant group in Ghana.



Alswel made this disclosure in an interview on the International Youth Day edition of Y Campus Express (YCE) on Y 107.9FM.



“Even reverend ministers whom we consider as saints are tagged as corrupt when they engage themselves in mainstream political activities. And the fear of being tagged as such prevents the youth from engaging in politics,“ he told host Jonny Stone.



He furthered that the happenings on social media and traditional media are another factor pushing the Ghanaian youth away from politics.

“The average Ghanaian youth who wants to keep her or his dignity and social respect intact will never venture into politics,” he stated.



“It is clear that some of our politicians are dishonest. But the few honest ones can make positive change and as youth, we should engage in politics to achieve social change.”



Pushing the agenda for more youth to be engaged in politics, he stated in clear terms that the generalization of politicians as corrupt must end together with the unhealthy habit where politicians are insulted by members of the opposition.



Alswel Annan, together with Louisa Kwakye and Kabu Nartey featured on the YCE show this Saturday to discuss the theme: “Youth Engagement for Global Action” to mark the International Youth Day which was celebrated on Wednesday, 12th August 2020.

