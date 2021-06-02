PUSAG elects new executives

Private University Students Association Of Ghana

Source: Priscilla Mensah, Contributor

The much anticipated and heated Private University Students Association Of Ghana (PUSAG) congress that happened at Perez University College at Winneba, from the 27th to 30th of May 2021 saw Shamsu Alhassan elected as the new President and Chair of NEC to steer the affairs of PUSAG for the next one year.

The president-elect, Shamsu Alhassan and his newly elected executives addressed the press shortly after the declaration to thank the delegates and observers for a successful election.



He also made the news team aware that the executives elect are ready and willing to work for Private Universities and that the welfare of every private student is paramount to the executives elect and the new executives will soon put things in place.

Mr Alhassan finally thanked all delegates, well-wishers and observers for the time, support and love for PUSAG and encourages them to join hands in making the union better.