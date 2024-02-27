PWDS community surprised at Oti minister’s removal

Former Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu

Some members of the disability community have expressed worry over the dismissal of the Minister of the Oti Region, Joshua Makubu.

In separate interviews, some members of the community said his removal from office is a big blow to their quest for stronger representation in political leadership.



The appointment of Joshua Makubu, a Person with Disability (PWD), represented a significant step towards giving the disability community a place in political leadership, coming in the trail of Dr. Seidu Danaa, a visually impaired person, who assumed the position of Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs in the previous regime.



According to Elvis Alipui, a leader of the Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled (GSPD), the action by the President of Ghana is a blow to their efforts at promoting disability involvement in political activities.



"We were delighted at his appointment and saw it as a strong case to encourage our fraternity to strive for influential leadership positions to push the disability agenda. This new development came as a shocker and we wished it never happened", he said.



He indicated that, though it was the responsibility of the President to appoint and remove ministers, he could have consulted them for their view on the effect of such an action on the community.

"The harm is already done but we hope the government would take some remedial actions to restore that joy we had at the appointment of one of our own", he added.



For his part, Anthony Kwame Adarkwa, Head of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD) in charge of La-Dadekotopon, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to reassure PWDs of his commitment to their empowerment.



"There is no doubt that he loves PWDs but certain actions, though well-intentioned, could send wrong signals with significant effects", he said.



He declared the readiness of the disability community to help empower the government to play its rightful role in national development.



He was optimistic that PWDs would rise to the occasion when allowed to serve in any capacity in the country.

Renowned Paracyclist, Alem Mumuni, a Rotary Club Ambassador for Polio Eradication, and President of Alem Foundation expressed disappointment and regret over the sack of a personality who symbolises the ability and capability of PWDs to occupy any position they are offered.



"It is unfortunate but this cannot discourage us from doing whatever we can to empower ourselves to change wrong perceptions and discrimination against PWDs in an unfair environment. We believe the President would take subsequent actions to reinforce his assurance to Ghanaians that he would give greater opportunities to PWDs, he said.



Joshua Makubu, an amputee and outgoing Oti Regional Minister was one of the ministers reshuffled by the president.



His removal from office has sent shockwaves to the disability community, who see it as a hindrance to their fight for greater representation of PWDs in national offices and affairs.