PWDs in Amansie South receive support

The items were given to support their business operations

Sixty (60) Persons With Disability (PWDs) in the Amansie South District have received various items from the District Assembly to support their business operations.

The items included sewing machines, fridges, fufu pounding machines, wheelchairs, and others.



They also received cash of GHc 1,500.00 each.



Mr Clement Opoku Gyamfi, District Chief Executive speaking at the presentation ceremony said the government was committed to supporting people with disabilities to engage in meaningful economic ventures to become financially independent.

He said all disabled persons in the area would receive their share of the items and urged the beneficiaries to manage their businesses well.



Mr Yaw Frimpong Aidoo, Member of Parliament for the area, assured PWDs of the government's continued support for their course and advised them to work hard to improve on their living conditions.



The MP together with the DCE later inaugurated a new office for the National Ambulance Service and also presented mattresses and wheelchairs to the district hospital at Manso Adubia.