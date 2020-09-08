Regional News

PWDs receive life sustaining aids from Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly

MCE for Lower Manya Krobo Municipality presenting the items to a beneficiary

16 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality who constituted the seventh batch, have received cash and equipment from the local assembly to support their businesses.

The equipment was procured from the District’s share of the Disability Common Fund, aimed at minimising poverty among PWDs, especially those outside formal employment in the Municipality.



It also formed part of government’s social intervention programmes to promote the welfare and enhance the living conditions of PWDs.



The beneficiaries received various items such as ice chest and deep freezer, bags of cement, baking ovens, a photocopier machine, an A3 printer, a packet of aluminum sheets, a laptop, among others, to support their income generating activities.



Simon Kweku Tetteh the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at the ceremony said government had increased the Disability Common Fund from two to three per cent, while the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), a government pro-poor intervention, had also been expanded to benefit more people in the Municipality.



The scheme, he added would ensure a chain of employment opportunities as the beneficiaries would through their businesses provide work opportunities for others.



He was satisfied with the progress most of the beneficiaries were making with their items given them and urged them to continue to put them to good use.

Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey who joined the MCE to present the items to the beneficiaries urged them to put the items to judicious use in order to reap immense profits to remain independent.



He said contractors were now under obligation to ensure that all infrastructure are disability friendly to ensure that people living with disability can easily access them.



Mrs. Naa Akuyie Ofosu, Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development advised PWDs to desist from begging for alms on the streets and rather use their God-given talents to engage in productive ventures to earn a meaningful living.



Said the donation of the items would not only empower the PWDs economically by boosting their personal economic independence but also prevent them from resorting to begging on the streets for a living.



The Director also added that the department embarks on regular follow-ups to monitor the progress of the businesses of the beneficiaries.



Mr. Padi Partey, President of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled in Lower Manya Krobo behalf of his colleagues, thanked the government and the Municipal Assembly for the assistance and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

