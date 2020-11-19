PWDs suffering, white cane for the blind expensive under Akufo-Addo - Disability coordinator

NDC's Disability Desk coordinator, Frederick Assor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Coordinator for the Disability Desk, Frederick Assor has indicated that Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) are going through hard times under the current Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr. Assor said that the prices of devices that aid the disabled in their movements and daily activities have increased over the four-year period.



Mr. Assor, who is also the 2019 SWAG para-athlete of the year told Kwame Appiah-Kubi, host of CTV’s morning show, Anopa Dwa Bre Mu: “The prices of our items have also increased because, in His Excellency John Mahama’s time, the white cane, the cane I am holding right now, we use to buy it at GH¢22. Today, I can tell you that it is GH¢65. If you go to Ghana Braille Union right now, it is GH¢65, this cane. It used to be GH¢22-GH¢25. It wasn’t up to GH¢25 but within these four years, it is currently GH¢65”.



He bemoaned the rate at which the prices have skyrocketed, leaving the disabled, to bear the brunt.

“The price cannot remain the same but it doesn’t move with that speed... (referring to the white cane),” he added.



He continued: “My brothers who use crutches, those who use prosthesis, their shoes, it was GH¢50 but right now it is GH¢300, GH¢400 at Nsawam before you can be able to do one. A wheelchair is no longer available, you will struggle before you buy or before you get some, therefore, it has made everything of ours miserable. We are not seeing anything from this government”.