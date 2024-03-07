Pack up and go - Sam George dares American businesses over passage of LGBT+ bill

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George, has noted that American businesses operating in Ghana are here to make millions of dollars in profit and not because of matters relating to LGBTQ+.

He said businesses that feel threatened by the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill can shut down their businesses and exit the country.



According to the lawmaker, Ghana is a fertile ground for business, therefore, other companies will still troop in Ghana for business if they leave.



Speaking in an interview on Nigerian-based News Central TV and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, Sam George said, "American businesses that operate in Ghana are not in Ghana because of LGBTQ, they are in Ghana because they make a profit. If...you think because we are protecting our cultural values and saying no to LGBTQ, you want to lose a 100 million dollars in profit, pack up and go, another company will come to Ghana and do business.



The Ningo-Prampram MP noted that it is about time Ghana and other African countries add value to their raw materials for both local consumption and exportation.



He also wondered why Ghana and Nigeria's cocoa are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and not on any African country's stock exchange.

Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the anti-LGBT+ bill following unanimous decision by lawmakers in the House.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



