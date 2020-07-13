Crime & Punishment

Painter charged for having sex with co-tenant’s daughter

Seth Kwabena Asamoah, a painter who allegedly sexually abused his co-tenant‘s 14-year-old daughter, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement.

Asamoah, 43, has however denied the offense and the court, presided by Mrs. Christina Cann, has admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with two sureties one to be justified. He is to reappear on July 24.



Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a 33-year-old trader who resides at La, whiles the victim, the complainant’s ward, is a class four pupil aged 14-years.



According to the Prosecution, on July 3, this year, at about 2130 hours, Asamoah saw the victim washing some cooking utensils on the compound and called her into his room under the pretext of sending her.



Immediately the victim entered the room, Asamoah undressed her and inserted his fingers into her vagina.



Asamoah had sex with the victim after pouring sachet water into her vagina, where he continued to insert his finger.



Prosecution said the complainant, who was in her room, came out and found that the victim had abandoned the washing of the utensils, so she packed them.

The accused heard the complainant packing the utensils and came out to inform the complainant that he had sent the victim on an errand.



He went back to his room and asked the victim to go out.



Prosecution said the following day when the complainant enquired from the victim why she kept long when the accused sent her, she narrated her ordeal to her.



The complainant reported the matter to the Police Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit and a medical form was issued to her to seek treatment.



Asamoah was later picked up by the Police and his cautioned statement taken.

