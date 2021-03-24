Palestinian Ambassador calls on Speaker

Abdalfatah Alsattari and Speaker Bagbin

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Alsattari on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 called on Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Suman Kingsford Bagbin to discuss the peace and stability needed in their countries.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member for Foreign Affairs Committee spoke about the need for Palestinians and Israelis to co-exist peacefully.



The Speaker urged the United Nations to find a solution to the Palestinian Israeli challenges.



In another visit, the family of the former member of Parliament for Ho West, the late Francis Aggrey Agbotse paid a courtesy call on the Speaker to officially inform him of his demise and funeral arrangements.

He served as MP from 1997 to 2009, having won the seat three consecutive times.



He was former Chairman, Subsidiary Legislation Committee and a former Member of ECOWAS Parliament.