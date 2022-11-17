Palm oil thief tied to a pole, beaten to death at Jukwa Abrafo

The Jukwa Police in the Lower-Hemang-Denkyira District has arrested some 15 persons for allegedly lynching a man.

The suspects are said to have tied the victim to a pole and beat him to death for allegedly stealing a gallon of red palm oil.



The alleged thief identified as Yahaha is seen in a video of the lynching incident tied naked to an electricity pole and being beaten by the angry mob.



The helpless victim is said to have shouted repeatedly that “I am not a thief” but had his plea ignored by the mob.



Yahaha is said to have died as a result of the beating.

Meanwhile the police according to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com, are on a manhunt for other perpetrators who are on the run.







FNOQ/GA