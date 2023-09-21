Palm wine tapper allegedly murdered, body charred

File photo

A 55-year-old palm wine tapper, Mr. Yaw Sikayena, has been killed and set ablaze by unknown assailants.

The palm wine tapper was allegedly killed in a farming community, Kente, near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.



According to reports, this sad incident occurred on Sunday, September 17, 2023, while on his farm working.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Bismark Mensah said the deceased was found with his body charred.



He is said to have been attacked first with a knife by the alleged killers.

The attackers then hit him with a stone and subsequently set his body ablaze.



He had left home to go and work on his farm, but when he delayed returning home, the family went in search of him and found his remains.



He left behind six children.



The remains have since been deposited at the mortuary, pending an investigation into the matter.