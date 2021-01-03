Palmer-Buckle urges Ghanaians to be optimistic and patriotic

Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast

The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, says the country’s future is bright.

He has, therefore, called on Ghanaians to demonstrate patriotism and eschew any form of pessimism.



“We must claim a better future because the future is bright for us as a people," he said and urged Ghanaians to be grateful to God for the blessings He has bestowed on the nation over the years.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, the Most Rev Palmer-Buckle said his New Year Message to Ghanaians was that they should appreciate God’s protection over the nation in the wake of the Covid-19 and seeing her through a successful general election.



He asked Ghanaians to reflect on the meaning and significance of the colours of the National Flag as they hoped for a better 2021.

“The colour Gold means Ghanaians should always go for the good and strive to be the best in every facet of national life to spearhead development,” he said.



The colour Red represented sacrifices the citizens made towards the accelerated development of the nation, hence the people must be ready to offer voluntary support for the less privileged to enable them live decent lives.



The Most Rev Palmer-Buckle said the Green represented hope of the nation and a call to protect the environment and its ecology to reduce the effects of climate change.



He encouraged all to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to protect the nation from its resurgence.