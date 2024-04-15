PanAfrica-Ghana President Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi off to Ethiopia to meet AU Commission Chair

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi

Source: PAG Communications Desk

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the formation of PanAfrica-Ghana (PAG), and to make a vision a reality; Project initiator, Musician and Pan Africanist Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, founding president of PAG, a Ghana-based NGO, with kind courtesy of Ethiopian Airlines Group, and the recommendation of the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture would be embarking on a journey from Accra, Ghana to Addis Ababa Ethiopia commencing April 19 to April 26, 2024.

The trip will allow Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi to make a presentation to the leadership of the African Union Commission (AUC) of a prolonged “MUSIC FOR DEVELOPMENT” project documents and seek to have an intensive discussions with the Chairman of the African Union Commission His Excellency Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat and his Team.



In a conversation with TheAfricanDream media consultancy, the PAG founder disclosed that “Ever since the birth of this organization on 24th of February 2004 it has always been our vision and mission to see the PanAfrican movement stand as a dynamic force for development, with music through the arts and entertainment industry being a major driving force – this same force which was used by Bob Marley to positively impact the world…"



While in Ethiopia PAG will also seek for endorsement and support for the implementation of a pending “HEALING AFRICA TOUR (HAT)” project to launch a proposed “GIVE YOUR HEART TO AFRICA CONSOLIDATED RELIEF FUND (GYHTACRF) in an event dubbed “AFRICA FAMILY REUNION JAM BENEFIT CONCERTS (AFREJABEC)“, scheduled to take place in Africa from September 01 through September 30, 2027 in selected locations across the continent.



The first programme of activity of this project dubbed, “2ND PAN AFRICAN MUSIC FESTIVAL AND FAIR 2025” will take place in seven (7) regions in Ghana from July 25 to August 03, 2025 with the following countries participating; Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Cape Verde, Seychelles Islands, Senegal, Gambia, Cameroon, Gabon, SOUTH Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mauritius, Morocco, Egypt, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Burundi, Rwanda, Suriname, Jamaica, the United Kingdom and the United States of America respectively.

The tour and project initiatives will be a torchlight of African trends to open new windows on Africa for the “RENAISSANCE OF AFRICA (WHAT WE SEEK FOR AFRICA)“.



The project documents that would be presented to the Chairman of the African Union Commission will enable him to share it with the Pan African Parliament leadership and membership that comprises of all the regional blocs in Africa, i.e. COMESA, SADC, ECCAS, ECOWAS, IGAD, EAC, CEMAC, SACU, UEMOA, CEN-SAD and AMU – organizations representing fifty-six countries.



In Ethiopia, the president of PanAfrica-Ghana will also pay courtesy calls to other relevant personalities and institutions in Addis Ababa that includes the following; Ghana Ambassador to Ethiopia in the person of Her Excellency Amma Twum-Amoah who is Secretariat of the first Accra Reparations Conference held mid-November 2023 and the leadership of the African Union Music Group (AUMG).



Other dignitaries the PAG leader will also be calling on are the Head of Culture Division of the African Union Commission, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, H.E. The Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. The Minister for Tourism of Ethiopia, the President of Ethiopian Musicians Association, the Vice President of Ethiopia Music Sector Associations Union and 1the CEO of Ethiopian News Agency respectively.