Pantang-Abokobi zongo chief establishes complaints centre

Alhaji Yussif Iddrisu Mandingo

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

As part of ensuring people live in peace and harmony in his community, the Zongo Chief of Pantang-Abokobi, Alhaji Yussif Iddrisu Mandingo has constructed a-one storey edifice complaints centre to help the community resolve their differences.

According to the chief, the community is dominated by both Muslims and Christians living happily together and therefore there is a need to establish a secretariat to receive complaints in other to resolve their differences and also help those in needy.



He said prior to establishing the secretariat, community members troupe to his family house with their complaints so "we thought it wise to get a secretariat to document these things and also separate it from family members.



The philanthropist said the centre is open for all religious set and not for Muslims alone but any individual who have problems, concerns or in needy, the administration is ready to help.



"I have received so many complaints from married men whose marriages were on the verge of collapsing but through the intervention of Allah, those couples are now living happily," the philanthropist stated.



Addressing the media, the President of the Zongo Research Institute and the Public Relations Officer for the Pantang-Abokobi Zongo Chief, Alhaji Kamal said Alhaji Mandingo is the epitome of peace because he was one of the peace ambassadors the community used in preaching peace during the 2020 general elections leading to a peace durban.

Alhaji Kamal said Chief Mandingo is a philanthropist who has to build an Arabic School in the community to train the young Muslim youth freely in Arabic and also builds mosques around the capital city.



He said the Zongo chief have instituted a scholarship scheme in the community taking care of brilliant but needy students and the beauty of it is that the scheme covers more Christians than Muslims.



Alhaji Kamal said the secretariat would be run by qualified men whose faith is undoubted and are men of value and substance.



A durbar was organised last week to officially launched the complaints centre amidst rich cultural displace from the Muslim community and the various tribes in the area.



He, therefore, called on all and sundry to channel all their grievances and issues to the centre for amicable solutions.