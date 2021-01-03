Papa Sly reveals why he had to run away from Ghana to save his life

One of Ghana's popular radio presenters Papa Sly has said threats on his life by politicians forced him to move abroad.

Papa Sly left Ghana some eight years ago to settle in the United States of America (USA).



Speaking in an interview with inews Ghana, the popular radio presenter said he never had plans of leaving the country until politicians made life unbearable for him.



"I looked at all the horrible situations I was going through because I was tagged NPP. So I had to escape from Ghana for fear of my life. Lucky for me I had a 5-year visa in my passport so I just left the country. I was doing good in Ghana but when I realised my life was at stake I had to go leave."



He added that his engagements with politicians were pure business opportunities rather than partisanship.



" Papa Kwesi Ndum organised a rally and I was called to MC. I did it and took my money. Does it make me a card bearing member of a party? When John Dramani Mahama won the 2012 elections, he had a big rally at the Trade Fair and I was the MC, does it make me an NDC?

People do not understand the concept of business. As a businessman, I do not pick and choose because if I do that I will lose business opportunities", he explained in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He recounted horrible experiences that were meted out to him because people thought he was biased towards a political party.



" I remember a time people broke into my car and put faeces in it. I had several confrontations with thugs who wanted to beat me up."



Watch the interview monitored by GhanaWeb below:



