Papa no: Mahama uses new tag

As political parties and their respective candidates intensify campaign to canvass for votes in the December poll, snippets of their encounter with the masses are expected to be in circulation to reach persons who may miss the engagement.

John Dramani Mahama, presidential candidate of the biggest opposition party in the country,the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on a tour of some regions and his message is not only focusing on the desire to return to power but his quest to see parliamentary candidates of the party triumph over their opponents.



This, he reckon, will make his administration efficient and effective considering the fact that the legislature would have to approve of some actions of the executive as required by the constitution.



This message has however taken a different turn as it appears to be tickling the minds of a section of the populace. The former president likening himself and NDC parliamentary candidates to a ‘father and son’ encouraged the electorate to not engage in skirt and blouse voting.



Delivering his message in local dialect Asante Twi, Mr. Mahama said: “woto ma papa no a, ewo se wo to ma oba no”. To wit, ‘if you vote for the man, vote for his child as well’.



In a regular campaign season, the statement would have been a usual plea but Mahama’s use of ‘papa no’ at a time the phrase has generated controversy is what appears to be fueling the circulation of the video clip.

In recent times, a former president has been rumoured to be the mystery man ‘papa no’ whom musician Mzbel and actress Tracy Boakye are fighting over.



The ‘papa no’ phrase was first used by Tracey Boakye who without equivocation said a man (unidentified) left Mzbel for her (Tracey) because he was not comfortable being with the musician.



Although the two ladies have in separate interviews denied ever being in a relationship with a former president, a section of the public kept pointing accusing fingers.







Oppong Nkrumah uses ‘papa no’ in Parliament

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah referred to his colleague from the Minority side, John Abu Jinapor, as ‘papa no’ in Parliament during a debate to approve the Agyapa Royalties Limited agreement.



Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah in his presentation said, “Mr Speaker, I want to encourage my colleagues on the other side. I want to encourage my good friend who just spoke (referring to John Jinapor). In my hometown, we will say, ‘Papa no.’ ‘Papa no.’ I want to encourage ‘Papa no’ to take some time and follow the structure of this conversation and support.”



But Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, who did not take the comment lightly demanded an immediate withdrawal from the minister. He cautioned that should his colleague refuse to do the needful, he would encourage the Minority to refer to him also as ‘Maame no’.



Oppong-Nkrumah eventually asked the Speaker of Parliament to expunge the expression from the records.

