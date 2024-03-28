Paragliding adventures in Kwahu’s breathtaking landscape

File photo

Source: Kofi Attakusi, Contributor

Why such an extreme sport? Since invented in 1980 paragliding has taken a peak in Europe and has managed to find its way to Ghana. Paragliding was introduced in the year 2005 by the Former Minister of Tourism and Modernization Hon.

Jake Tonka Obetsebi Lamptey was launched by the Former Vice President of The Republic of Ghana Alhaji Aliu Mahama. The initiative was aimed at promoting tourism in Ghana while showcasing the natural beauty of Kwahu through adventurous activities such as paragliding. Since then, paragliding has become an annual event in Kwahu attracting both local and international participants



Kwahu is a town located in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The town was known for its Easter celebration. The paragliding was done to enhance the Easter celebration. Easter celebration provides an extended break for many individuals making it an opportune time for people to travel and engage in outdoor activities.



Additionally, the weather conditions in Kwahu during Easter usually align favorably with paragliding, offering stable winds and clear skies which are essential for safe and enjoyable flights. Kwahu is located on a hilly terrain which makes it suitable for paragliding



One of the highlights of paragliding is the vibrant event atmosphere, filled with excitement and celebration, which attracts visitors from all over. Visitors will witness thrilling aerial displays, experience tandem flights with skilled pilots and enjoy traditional food stalls.

The number of people who attend the paragliding festival in Kwahu may vary yearly. The influx of tourists leads to an increase in accommodation, transportation, food, souvenirs, and other local service, thereby generating revenue through tourism.



To conclude, paragliding in Kwahu combines the thrill of flight with the beauty of nature, whether you are an experienced paraglider or testing the waters for the first time. Kwahu’s diverse landscapes and welcoming community provide the perfect setting for an unforgettable adventure.



So, strap on your harness, feel the wind beneath your wings, and get ready to embark on an exciting journey through the skies of Kwahu.