Paramount Chief of Mo organizes workshops on chieftaincy matters for Council members

Justice Yaw Apau and Paramount Chief of Mo, Nana Kwaku Dankwa III

The Paramount Chief of Mo and President of the Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Dankwa III has embarked on a mission to adequately train all members of the Mo Traditional Council, including Divisional Chiefs, Sub-Divisional Chiefs, Odikros, Heads of the Royal Gates of the area, Kingmakers and Elders – on chieftaincy and other relevant legal matters.

To achieve the objective of enlightening the members of the traditional council and making them more effective and efficient in the discharge of their duties, the Chief has been organising training sessions ( workshops) for the members.



The first workshop was held in February this year with Lawyer AK Essien as facilitator. The second scheduled for August 28 to August 29, 2023, at the Yakam Hotel in Kintampo will have the revered retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Yaw Apau as a resource person.



Justice Apau will take the over sixty members of the council on a variety of chieftaincy-related and legal topics such as the constitutional and legal basis of Chieftaincy in Ghana; Functions of the Houses of Chiefs and their membership; Who is a chief in Ghana and many others.



According to the Paramount Chief, who is the sole financier of the programme, the training of the members will not only better equip them in the discharge of their duties, but will help in the management and resolution of the many chieftaincy-related litigation issues that plague the chieftaincy institution.

The Mo Traditional Council (MTC) has its headquarters in New Longoro in the Kintampo Municipality of the Bono East Region. It shares borders with the Gonja Traditional Council, the Nkoranza Traditional Council, the Techiman Traditional Council and the Banda Traditional Council.



Nana Kwaku Dankwa III became Paramount Chief of the Mo Traditional Area in March 2022. He has set out to strengthen the council for the ultimate benefit of his subjects through, among others, training and exemplary leadership.



Meanwhile, some eight Divisional Chiefs will be taking the Judicial oath to be administered by His Worship Kwame Adjei Manu, the Kintampo Magistrate Court Judge. They include; Nana Adjei Adinkrah II – Krontihene, Nana Abobrim Yaw Dompo II – Twafourhene No I, Nana Kwaku Donkor – Dwantuahene, Nana Kwasi Atta Aburi – Baamuhene, Nana Kochim Bazimi II – Apagyahene, Nana Adjei Kontor Atuahene – Akyempimhene, Nana Nsoah Koobeja – Abakomahene and Nana Dompo Kwadwo – Sanaahene