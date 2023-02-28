1
Menu
News

Paramount Chief of Pulima bans use of shea butter, dawadawa trees for charcoal

Osman Deiwia Nankpa III Osman Deiwia Nankpa III in red cap

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The paramount Chief of the Pulima Traditional Area in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, Kuoro Osman Deiwia Nankpa III, has put an immediate ban on the cutting and using of trees to burn charcoal either for commercial or private use.

The ban which takes effect from Saturday, February 25, 2023, was announced during the celebration of this year’s Gandawii Nabahilme festival in the Sorbelle community over the weekend.

The move, according to the Paramount chief of Pulima Traditional Area who also doubles as the president of the Gandawii Traditional Area, is to curb the gradual depletion of the region's forest cover.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, in a keynote address read on his behalf by the Sissala West District Chief Executive, Aisha Batong–Hor, described the current reduction of the vegetation as another security threat that needs to be tackled head-on.

He, therefore, attributed the recent rain and weather pattern to such human activities.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala West Constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu while commending the chiefs and elders for the event, admonished the constituents to be united to achieve a common goal through.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old charcoal burner who spoke off record said the decision by the chiefs to ban the use of dawadawa and shea trees for charcoal was good, even though it might not be favourable to all players in the industry.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: