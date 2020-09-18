Politics

Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove traditional area praises MP of Ellembelle

Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, Obrempong Hina Dekyi XIV, has on behalf of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, congratulated the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for being an illustrious son of the Region.

According to him, Mr Buah had demonstrated true leadership to the people of Ellembelle and by extension, some other parts of the Region.



Obrempong Hina Dekyi XIV gave the commendation when the NDC running mate in the December elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on the Regional House of Chiefs at Sekondi as part of a-4-day tour of the Region.



Mr Buah was among the entourage of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.



The Omanhene recounted the works of Mr Buah from 2009 as MP and Deputy Minister for Energy in the Prof. Evans Atta Mills’ regime to substantive Minister of Petroleum in the John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

He was full of praise for Mr Buah for his leadership style which extended the Rural Electrification Project to many communities in the Western Region.



The Omanhene noted with pride that even in opposition, Mr. Buah continued to demonstrate true leadership to the people of Ellembelle.



He cited a number of projects initiated and executed by the office of the MP with special reference to the Ellembelle Food Bank which is akin to the AYA Elder Care center to make food available to the needy and deprived in the various communities as part of his vision to fight hunger.



Obrempong Hina Dekyi X1V appealed to Mr Buah not to rest on his oars but continue to serve the people in his constituency and the Western Region as well.

