Paramount chief pledges to support government's cocoa rehabilitation programme

Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III

Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, has pledged to support government's cocoa rehabilitation programme to create employment for the citizenry.

He stated that though some residents were doing all they could to discredit the programme, the traditional authorities would ensure that no farmer is forced out of their lands.



He said being the custodians of Aowin Traditional Area, they would protect the farmers and beseeched them to take full advantage of this laudable programme.



Beyeeman Benbuin III, made the statement at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo recently addressed a durbar as part of his visit to the Western North Region.



Additionally, the Paramount chief assured the government that lands would be made available for farmers while tenant farmers would also be allowed to own lands to facilitate the progress of programme.



Touching on his palace, he said in 2016, the palace was demolished to pave way for the construction of the Enchi Town roads.

Beyeeman Benbuin III said compensation paid had not been enough and appealed to government to support with the construction of the palace.



For the sporting sector, he emphaised that work had commenced on their town park and needed assistance to improve upon the standard so it could be used for the various sporting activities.



"We do not know where the next sports icon may come from so we are appealing to the Minister of Youth and Sports to assist us," Beyeeman Benbuin III said.



The President commended the Paramount chief of Aowin Traditional Area and his elders for accepting to support the government programmes and promised to direct all the challenges they have raised to the appropriate ministries for redress.