Paramount queen mother of Yamfo meets former President Kufuor

Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II (R) with former President Kufuor

Source: Swanzy Essiman, Contributor

The Queen Mother of Yamfo Traditional Area, Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence.

During the visit, the young traditional ruler briefed the former president on her foundation's initiatives to empower women and girls in her traditional area and beyond.



The visit was symbolic as it allowed the revered statesman to recount his visits to the traditional area during his reign as the President of the Republic of Ghana. As a supporter of causes that promote the welfare of women and girls, former President Kufuor offered some counsel to Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II and urged her to take the issues of women and girls seriously since women and girls are in the majority and their empowerment bodes well for the greater society.

Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II praised former President Kufuor for his foresight in policy formulation, which resulted in free maternal healthcare during his reign. She also praised social interventions like the school feeding programme, which gave jobs and many opportunities to women.



Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II attended Ola Girls Senior High School in Ahafo Kenyasi and then attended Kumasi Technical University to pursue a Higher National Diploma in Procurement and Supply Chain Management. She later attended Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to pursue a Logistics and Supply Chain Management degree.