Pardon Akuapem Poloo – Sammy Gyamfi 'prays' to Akufo-Addo

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Private legal practitioner Sammy Gyamfi has described as ‘harsh’ the three-month jail sentence imposed on actress Rosemond Brown by the Accra Circuit Court.

In a social media post reacting to the verdict by the court, Sammy Gyamfi asserted that the judge should have considered certain factors before arriving at the judgment.



The National Communications Officer of the NDC appealed to President Akufo-Addo to either remit the sentence or pardon her.



“The sentence given to @IamAkuapemPoloo is very harsh and high-handed. Given the fact that she is a first offender, pleaded guilty and showed remorse, non-custodial sentence would have been appropriate. Sad! I pray @NAkufoAddo remits her sentence or pardons her. #FreeAkuapemPoloo,” he posted on Facebook.



An Accra Circuit Court presided by judge Christian Cann convicted Rosemond Brown popularly referred to Rosemond Brown on three counts of misdemeanor, domestic violence, and publication of obscene material.

The court on Friday, April 16, 2021, jailed her for three months with the judge charging her to use the experience to reform.



Her lawyer, Andy Vortia has filed an instant appeal with the aim of having the sentencing reduced.



Andy Vortia told the media that the decision by the court is harsh and must be reviewed.



