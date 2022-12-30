Parents cautioned against using breast milk to treat eye problems in babies

File photo

Source: GNA

Parents have been advised to desist from using breast milk to treat eye problems in babies and rather seek professional medical care to ensure their safety.

That habit, coupled with the use of herbal preparations for eye treatment, has resulted in children risking visual impairment and other complicated eye injuries, especially in rural communities.



Mr Emmanuel Osei, the Acting Eastern Regional Director, Department of Children of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said there had been many instances where such practices had resulted in complications in eye problems of babies and children.



He said this during an eye screening exercise for hundreds of children at Tutu and Obosomase in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

It was organised by the Department of Children, in collaboration with the Social Welfare, and Community Development, and supported by VSIO International, a not-for-profit organisation.



The exercise forms part of efforts to educate the public on visual health and offer treatment and medications to children with visual impairment.



A medical team from the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong was at hand to screen the children and offer medications whiles others were referred for further treatment.