Parents encouraged to support teachers' efforts

Ibrahim Halidu, Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA), has advised parents to supplement teachers' efforts in providing students with a better education.

He stated that every stakeholder must participate in the educational upbringing of students.



"The development of children's education should not be left solely to teachers. Parents must also help by ensuring that their children attend school on a regular basis, that they complete their homework, and that they keep in close contact with their teachers to learn about their children's progress.”



He also emphasized that education is the best legacy and inheritance that parents can leave to their children.



Mr Halidu gave the advice at the Alajo 1&2 Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) meeting.



Earlier, Ibrahim Halidu donated mathematical sets and pens to 2022 BECE candidates from some Junior High Schools in the Alajo community.



This was done, according to him, to encourage and motivate them to study hard and perform well in the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which begins next week on Monday, October 17, 2022.



