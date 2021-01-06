Parents express worry over class sizes as schools re-open

The parents are of the view that a large class would make it difficult to observe social distancing

Some parents in Koforidua have expressed worry over the large number of students who occupy a class, especially in public schools.

They said the class sizes would make it difficult for the schools to observe the social distancing protocol and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The government has announced the re-opening of schools from the kindergarten, primary, Junior High School and Senior High School after the schools were closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Some of the parents, who spoke to GNA in separate interviews, hailed the government's decision to reopen schools on January 18.



However, they expressed worry that the government did not ask schools to ensure a reduction in the number of students that occupy a particular class.



Mr. Kwame Apati, a parent, told GNA that his children aged six and eight were in public schools with class sizes of 54 and 61 respectively.



He wondered how such children could observe the social distancing protocol if the class size is not reduced to limit the spread of the disease.



He said common infections such as cold and cough usually spread quickly in the class due to the congestion and has for that matter appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to find a way to reduce the class sizes to limit the spread of the coronavirus.



Madam Joyce Yayo, a retired nurse, and a grandmother said she has always expressed worry over the class sizes in her grandchildren's school and would find it difficult to allow them to go back to school.