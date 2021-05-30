Parents of 11-month-old baby break silence on harsh treatment meted out to her before her demise

The baby died after she was allegedly ill-treated by a caretaker [File photo]

The family of the 11-year-old baby whose demise elicited outrage from a section of the public has described the loss of their beloved as a "profoundly difficult and painful experience".



The parents, while sharing their fond memories noted that the deceased would have turned 1-year-old in the coming month, June.



"Our daughter was an energetic and bubbly little girl who was looking forward to her first birthday next month [June]. Losing her this way is a profoundly difficult and painful experience for us. We would have wished to mourn privately,” a statement from the parents said.

A few days ago, a video clip which captured a 54-year-old preschool caregiver, Clara Ayani-Ampah's encounter with an 11-month-old baby emerged on social media. The incident, according to reports, led to the demise of the baby.



Per the CCTV footage sighted by GhanaWeb, the caregiver who works at Happy Bloomers School in Agbogba was seen restraining the arms of the baby behind her back while she forcibly fed her.



The baby who was feeling uncomfortable could be seen throwing her legs in the air but that didn't deter the caregiver to free the arms of the 11-month-old baby.



According to the parents of the deceased, they are currently going through a painful experience.



They have therefore called on the media and the public to cease the sharing of the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Clara Ayani-Ampah has been remanded in police custody.



She will reappear before the court on June 11, 2021.



