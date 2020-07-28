Regional News

Parents of hole in heart child call on NAFCO CEO

The family visited Mr. Abdul-Wahab Hanan who has raised GHC51,660 for the surgery of little Eliham

Parents of Alhasaan Eliham, a little girl who was reported to have had a hole in her heart have paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company(NAFCO), Mr. Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba to thank him for coming to the rescue of their child.

This came after little Eliham's condition was first broke on social media by Mr. Alhassan Murtala calling on the general public to come to the rescue of Elham.



Mr. Hanan Aludiba, who is the CEO of the NAFCO, upon hearing the news responded to the call and offered to help little Eliham undergo the heart surgery by offering to foot all bills for the surgery.



An amount of fifty one thousand, six hundred and sixty-six(GHC51,660 ) has been paid for little Eliham to undergo the surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra which is scheduled to come on soon.



“We have come to say thank you for coming to the rescue of our child, we can't pay you back, may God reward you in abundance." Eliham Father prayed for Dr. Abdul Hanan Aludiba.

“May God protect you from any hindrance or obstacle that may come your way, May God bless you, may God increase you in wealth, may God protect you from your enemies," He proceeded.



Mr. Abdul Hanan Aludiba indicated that, in life if you help somebody to day, some body too will help you tomorrow.



“What we have done it's just to ensure that Eliham's get well. That is where peace is. We are human beings so we will do our part" he said.



Mr. Hanan Aludiba is noted for such gestures as no day passes without him been praised on social media for his works.

Source: Alidu Abdulrashid, Contributor

