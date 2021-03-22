Parents of students with dreadlocks to sue Achimota School

Some parents of students with dreadlocks have vowed to seek legal redress

Despite the intervention of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the parents of the students with dreadlocks who were denied admission into the Achimota School, have vowed to seek legal redress to forestall future occurrences

The two students who expressed delight in GES intervention explained that now they can attend the school of their choice regardless of their culture



Asked why they chose the school, they narrative that it was based on proximity and the quest to engage and interact with all sexes



Nana Kwaku Agyemang who is a family friend encouraged the kids to rise above the occasion and prove critics wrong.



He said “clearly there will be some sort of victimisation but be determined. Whilst people are busy pointing at your hair, make sure you make time to learn and come out with good grades.”



Khadijah Billa who has known the family for a decade and a half described Achimota’s actions as below wisdom.

He added that it’s a case study for the future.



“We’ve lost ourselves as a country. What can people know us of? Chinese, British, Jamaicans have some sort of identity, but what is ours?”



Although GES has intervened the parents are waiting for an official letter from school authorities before they take their wards back even that they expect a high profile delegation of school authorities to welcome them and an unqualified apology rendered.



“We will monitor and investigate any issue of victimization. Achimota is a prestigious school and so we expect them to do well with their grades.” and that’s according to a parent, Oheneba Nkrabea



Both parents have vowed to seek legal redress to forestall future occurrences.