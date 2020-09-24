Parents should be sensitised on the importance of education – Dir. of Education-LANMA

Basic schools in Ghana have been closed due to Coronavirus. File photo

The Director of Education for the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LANMA), Angela Nkansah Fremponmaa says there is a crucial need to make parents aware of their wards’ educational development and improvement.

On that score, she added that parents should be sensitized to help their children partake in the ongoing virtual forms of learning while they stay at home.



She said this at a meeting organized by the La Nkwantanang District of the Ghana Education Service, as part of measures to help improve the learning activities of children while at home.



She stated that her outfit is going to engage parents through radio stations, information centers, and at the various markets to educate parents on the need for their children to read at home and watch televised educational activities.



“I realize that parents need to be sensitized, so we are going to engage them through radio stations, we will go to the information centers. We will go to the markets to sensitize them to support their children to read at home and to also watch the television and listen to educative radio programs,” she said.

Her comments follow measures put in place by the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education, and their stakeholders to actively engage these students during their stay at home, due to the impacts of the Coronavirus.



She further emphasized the need to build a strong foundation for the children, adding that a team will be designated to visit various homes to monitor the progress of the virtual learning activities.



Madam Angela Fremponmaa finally encouraged teachers to motivate themselves and do their utmost best to help the children, especially the underprivileged.