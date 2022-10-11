Parents threaten to withdraw wards from R/C Primary school over a dilapidated building

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Angry Chiefs, the Parents and Teachers Association ( PTA) of Enyeresi in the Atewa East of the Eastern region, have threatened to pull down Enyeresi R/C Primary school.

The aggrieved chiefs and the parents say the dilapidated school poses a danger to the community.



According to them, the building is now a death threat, and if authorities fail to work on the building, they will send their wards to a different school.



The residents stressed that they won’t wait for the death-trap school building to collapse and kill teachers and their wards and have given the government, the DCE, and the MP a one-week ultimatum to act swiftly.

Speaking on behalf of the parents. Kwame Ofori stated, “The school building is not in a village; it is on the Kumasi-Accra road. It was built in 1965 and has not been renovated since. When we discovered that the students were always getting wet when it rained, the queen mother decided to re-roof the building. However, we realized the building was in poor condition and could collapse on the students.



"We have given the government a week to complete the building or their wards will be removed from the school. We have not threatened to demolish the building. However, if the issue is not resolved within a week, we will withdraw our children from school.”