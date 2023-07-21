Parks and Gardens needs 2,000 workers to replace retirees - Dr. Adams

File photo

Chief Horticultural Officer of the Department of Parks and Gardens, Dr Daniel Kingsford Adams, has said the state agency needs a staff strength of about 2,000 to make his outfit vibrant again.

He attributed the human resource crisis to the near retirement of about 90 per cent of its staff within the next five years.



He however noted that the department was provided with 10 workers but the staff strength is still weak.



Among other challenges of the Department of Parks and Gardens, Dr Adams further stated that, “Since I took over last year, the ministry, through the effort of the sector minister, Dan Botwe, provided us with new vehicles, including two big trucks, a Landcruiser Prado, a tractor, two pickups and working machines. Other than that, the department had no vehicles."



“We have also been provided with about 10 workers but we need a staff strength of about 2,000 to make the department vibrant once again,” he said.



According to the Daily Graphic report, the department draws its mandate from the 1992 Constitution and Section 12 of the PNDCL 327, which provides the responsibilities.



The role of the department is to maintain the horticultural plants in the median and shoulders of all roads in the country.

ESA/NOQ



