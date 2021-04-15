Parliament: Asiedu Nketia recounts how 'powerful' people disapproved of his appointment

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is NDC General Secretary

The National Democratic Congress’ Asiedu Nketia has revealed how much pressure the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is under because of him, following his appointment to the Parliamentary Service Board.

According to him, there has been intense pressure on the former Nadowli Kaleo MP to drop him but he has stood his ground because of the faith he has in him to deliver on the job.



In an earlier interview, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said that the appointment of Asiedu Nketia to the Parliamentary Service Board was an indication that the Speaker was turning the House into an enclave for the National Democratic Congress, reports myjoyonline.com.



Even though the Suame MP said he held no grudge against the NDC General Secretary, he added that there was no doubt that his position in the opposition party gives worry to the new role.



General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, told Asempa FM that while Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been on record to be a person who has expressed misgivings about his appointment, the list does not end there.

He stressed how several other people had issues with the appointment, mounting pressure on Speaker Alban Bagbin.



“Kyei Mensah-Bonsu allowed himself to be used because a lot of top officials pressured Bagbin to drop me with the argument that it could be any other person but definitely not me but he remained resolute on his decision concerning my appointment,” he explained.



Asiedu Nketia further stated that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s comments only demonstrated his double standards in suggesting that due to his political affiliation to the NDC, it would take away his expertise in serving on the Parliamentary Board, and to be as effective.