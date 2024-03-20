Parliament addresses misrepresentations following State of the Nation Address

Ghana's parliament

Parliament has clarified some misrepresentations made by some media outlets regarding the recent State of the Nation Address delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Parliament.

According to a press release from the Media Relations Department, the misinterpretation arose from Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's light-hearted comment during the introduction of the Chief of Staff.



The Speaker's remarks were taken out of context, leading to erroneous reports alleging his endorsement of the Chief of Staff as "the beacon of hope and support for Ghanaians from all walks of life."



The Speaker is also erroneously reported to have expressed gratitude to the Chief of Staff for "her pivotal role in the management of the affairs of the country."



The release clarified that while the competence of the Chief of Staff is acknowledged, the Speaker did not make these statements.



It emphasized that the Speaker's introduction of the Chief of Staff was merely an acknowledgement of her presence and not a political endorsement, as some media outlets suggested.

Furthermore, the statement addressed an editorial by the Daily Guide newspaper accusing the Speaker of partisanship and holding him responsible for the supposed absence of the Minority from the Chamber at the beginning of the day's sitting.



The release refuted these claims, stating that most Members and Ministers were already seated when the Speaker, President, and entourage entered the Chamber.



Below is the full statement





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE REFLECTIONS ON THE MESSAGE ON THE STATE OF THE NATION- 2024

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo delivered his last but one Message on the State of the Nation to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. This is in fulfillment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which provides that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament , and before a dissolution, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.” This was done with the usual protocol, pomp, and pageantry. And, this being an election year, the stakes were high and signs of an event-filled day were obvious at the very beginning of the day.

A planned boycott by the Members of the House posed a threat of disrupting the address. Thankfully, this was averted when the Speaker, President and the Flagbearer of the NDC prevailed on the MPs to attend upon the House for this constitutionally mandated duty.



In attendance, were the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia, Alice Adjua Yornas, wife of the Speaker, the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, former President John Dramani Mahama, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the Chief of Staff Hon. Frema Osei Opare, Members of the Council of State, Members of the National House of Chiefs, the Diplomatic Corps, and the Clergy among others.



Unfortunately, in the ensuing media reports of the event, there were a number of misrepresentations that need correction for the record. A light hearted comment about the Chief of Staff, when she was being introduced by the Speaker was taken out of context, leading to misrepresentations and reports of him allegedly endorsing the chief of staff as “the beacon of hope and support for Ghanaians from all walks of life.” The Speaker is also alleged to have expressed gratitude to the Chief of Staff for “her pivotal role in the management of the affairs of the country”.



While the competence of the Chief of Staff is not in doubt, these were not made by the Speaker. It is important to note that her introduction by the Speaker as part of acknowledgement of her presence was not for the purposes of any political endorsement, as some publications in the media have attempted to do.



In another publication, an editorial by the Daily Guide, called on the Speaker to shed his political colors, as he was virtually blamed for an alleged absence of the Minority from the Chamber at the beginning of the day’s sitting. It must be noted emphatically, that at the time the Rt. Hon Speaker and the President and his entourage entered the chamber, nearly all Members and Ministers were already in the Chamber. In any case, walkouts and boycotts are parliamentary tools used by members in the world legislatures for negotiation and for the purposes of parliamentary processes.

These are resolved through dialogues and this is exactly what played out on that Tuesday, during the occasion. It must also be noted that this was not the first time that Members used such a momentous occasion to press home grievances. To make capital, impugn political motives and to place the blame on the doorstep of the Speaker is a desperate attempt to impugn the sterling record of the leadership of Parliament.



Parliament, in its endeavors to get the public to understand its functions, processes and procedures, would like to encourage citizens to examine the contents of the Message and not be distracted.



Debate on the message, which started on Monday, March 4, 2024, has since been concluded by the House.



DAVID SEBASTIAN DAMOAH (Esq) DIRECTOR, MEDIA RELATIONS PUBLIC AFFAIRS SUB DIVISION



