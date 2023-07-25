Parliament adjourns Wednesday sitting for critical national agenda involving key authorities

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced that there will be no parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, July 26, due to a significant national event involving key authorities in the country.

This critical agenda will bring together the President, Chief Justice, members of parliament, former presidents, ministers, and other important figures.



On the floor of the house, Speaker Alban Bagbin explained the reason for the adjournment, stating,



"The house will not sit tomorrow, we have a very important National event hosted by our partners in the church and from his excellency through my good self, the Chief Justice, former presidents, some ministers, and all the important authorities in the country will have to reconvene to look at a very critical national agenda. In view of that, a number of members of parliament are compulsorily to be present and so we will not sit tomorrow. We will seat on Thursday."

The event is a national event being hosted by the Pentecost church.



As a result, the usual parliamentary session scheduled for Thursday has been adjourned, and the members of parliament are expected to convene on the following day, Friday, July 27, for the resumption of parliamentary activities.



YNA/WA