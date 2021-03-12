Parliament approves 16 Regional Ministers

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament on Thursday unanimously approved 16 Regional Ministers, recommended by the Appointments Committee of the House after their vetting.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated them and following their approval by the House after the vetting would soon be sworn-in by the President to assume their respective positions.



The Regional Ministers approved are; Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Western; Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra; Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern; Mr George Boakye, Ahafo; Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti; and Ms Justina Owusu-Banahene-Bono.



Others are; Mr Adu Gyan, Bono East; Ms Justina Marigold Assan, Central; Mr Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern; Mr Joshua Makubu, Oti; Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril-Savanah and Mr Stephen Yakubu, Upper East.



The rest are Mr Yidana Zakiria-North East; Dr Hafiz Bin Salih-Upper West; Dr Archibald Yao Letsa- Volta and Mr. Richard Obeng, Western North.



The 1992 Constitution of Ghana provides for the President, with the approval of Parliament, to appoint a Regional Minister for each of the regions of Ghana.

The Regional Minister is the Ghana government official who is responsible for overseeing the administration of a politically designated and demarcated area in Ghana.



It is the duty of the Regional Ministers to represent the President in the region.



They are responsible for the coordination and direction of the administration in the region and each Regional Minister is the chairman of the Regional Coordinating Council.



The Regional Coordinating Council consists of the Regional Minister and his Deputies, the Presiding Member and the District Chief Executive from each district in the region, two chiefs from the Regional House of chiefs, and the Regional Heads of the ministries.