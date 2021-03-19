Parliament approves Akufo-Addo’s 2021 budget

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament today, Friday, March 19, 2021; approved the 2021 budget.

The Minority caucus in Parliament had earlier rejected the outcome of the voice vote on the motion for approval.



Subsequently, Speaker Alban Bagbin granted their application for a headcount amid controversy on the floor.



Out of the total votes cast, 137 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of approval while 134 voted against it.

The Minority explained that their disagreement was a protest against the introduction of six new taxes in the budget.



The taxes in question include a COVID-19 Health Levy; 1% increase in National Health Insurance Levy and 1% increase in flat VAT rate as well as 30 pesewas increase in fuel prices to take care of excess power capacity charges [20 pesewas] and Sanitation and Pollution Levy [10%].



