Parliament approves Hawa Koomson, Afriyie Akoto and Oppong-Nkrumah

Controversial Mavis Hawa Koomson is now minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, meaning she could take her oath of office soon - unless the president himself sacks her.

This follows the Parliament of Ghana's approving of the minister-nominee by 161 secret ballots in her favour (60.67 per cent).



Nominees Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah who had earlier been rejected by the Appointments Committee have also been approved by the plenary of parliament and are now ministers-designate.



Announcing the results to parliamentarians, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament stated:



“At the end of the votes in respect of the three nominees that were recommended by the Committee on the basis of Majority decision; in the persons of Honourable Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson and Honourable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the votes issued were 265 per candidate.”



Bagbin continued: "Now, in respect of Honourable Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the ‘Yes’ votes total 143; the ‘No’, 121. One vote was no indication of choice or the opinion of the person and so, that is considered a spoilt ballot. As a result, the percentage obtained by the Honourable Member is 53.96%. By the Standing Orders, Standing Order 172(8) - a candidate who fails to secure 50% of the votes cast is rejected; in this case, he has secured more than 50 per cent votes and therefore, he has been approved.

“In respect of Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson, the same number of qualified voters, the Ayes, 161, the [Nays], 104; the percentage of votes obtained [60.75]. In the circumstances, Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson is accordingly approved.



The Speaker went on: “Honourable Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the same number of qualified voters and ballots issued. The Ayes – 155, the [Nays] – 110; percentage approximately [58.65]. In the circumstances, Honourable Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has also been approved by the House.”



The Minority MPs on the Appointments Committee had earlier rejected the Information Minister-nominee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Minister-nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson; and Minister-nominee for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for various reasons including untruths and insincere apologies.



