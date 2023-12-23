Parliament approves Supreme Court justice nominees

Ghana's supreme court

Parliament has given its nod to the appointment of three Court of Appeal Justices as Supreme Court judges. The approved nominees are Justice Henry Anthony Cofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko, and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong.

The President's decision to nominate these justices follows the mandatory retirement of three Justices from the apex court earlier this year.



The Appointments Committee of Parliament conducted a thorough vetting process for the nominees.



Announcing the approval in parliament on Friday, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, stated, “This house has approved the Excellency the president’s nominations of Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, Justice Yaw Darko Asare, and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong for appointment as justices to the Supreme Court of Ghana.”

