Parliament begins final processes to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Parliament expected to pass anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Parliament is expected to pass the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill before the end of Thursday, February 15, 2024, despite widespread opposition and criticism from human rights groups, activists, and some foreign governments.

The bill, officially known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, seeks to criminalise and punish any person who identifies as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+), or engages in, promotes, or supports LGBTQ+ activities.



The bill was introduced in July 2021 by a group of eight MPs from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Sam Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, and has since gone through all the processes in parliament.



Sam George, in a post on X, stated that the House has begun to complete the second consideration stage and final (third) reading of the bill and hopefully, by the close of Thursday, the anti-LGBTQ would be made law.



“We are just starting processes to complete the second consideration stage and final third reading of the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values being sponsored by myself and 7 other colleagues.



“Hopefully, Parliament would pass the Bill before the close of day. Fingers crossed. You can follow the proceedings here,” the post stated.



Beyond the parliament, the anti-LGBTQ Bill has also had the backing of some religious and traditional leaders, who claim that LGBTQ+ practices are against the cultures, morals, and values of Ghana, which necessitates the passage of the bill.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



