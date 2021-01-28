Parliament calls for decisive action on perennial bushfires

Bush fires are rife especially in the harmattan season.

Members of Parliament united in their call for concrete measures to be taken to combat the incidence of bushfires which have become an annual occurrence.

According to them, it was not enough for statements be made about the phenomenon year – on – year but that definite policy interventions be undertaken to deal with it.



The issue was raised earlier this week by Bole Bamboi MP, Sulemana Yusif, who made an official statement stressing the effects of seasonal bushfires on livelihoods and the economy. He proposed a three pronged approach at the individual, community and national levels in order to find lasting solutions to the challenge.



Four MPs added their voice to the subject matter. Member for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah, urged all opinion leaders and fellow MPs to initiate tree planting in their various constituencies to help curb the menace.



For his part, Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, expressed concern about the destruction of Ghana's forest cover as a result of bushfires.



He called for an independent body to help enforce PNDC law 229 of 1990 and related legislations on bushfire prevention. He stressed the negative impact of these fires especially on electrification projects across the country particularly in the Northern region.

The Member for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, stressed the need for policy makers to engage and empower Extension Officers and the District Assemblies to protect flora and fauna.



For the MP for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, there was the need for stakeholders to work at curbing cultural practices that fuel the occurrence of bushfires.



Last year, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) appealed to the public to adhere to basic fire safety measures to help reduce the occurrence of fire outbreaks especially during the harmattan season.



Harmattan is heralded by the dry season which starts from late December and continues, sometimes, into early February the following year.