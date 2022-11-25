Parliament commends Black Stars for their performance despite the loss

Ghana's parliament

Members of Parliament have commended the Black Stars for their performance in their World Cup match against Portugal.

Even though Ghana lost 2 goals to 3, the MPs said they put up a good performance during the match.



Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Kobena Mensah Woyome, in his statement on the floor, congratulated the team for being able to hold their opponent to a 3:2 scoreline.



Former Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah in reference to the referee awarding a penalty against Ghana, said it affected the progress of the team.



He said the officiating has come to question and he will urge the Black Stars to do more concentration on the field of play.



“Going forward, next two matches, we urge the Black Stars to know that as Azumah Nelson once said, ‘bring your mother as a referee and I’ll still beat you’ that should be their mindset and we are happy they are doing the needful, they are protesting to FIFA.”



Member of Parliament for Talensi, Benson Tongo Baba also urged the players, and technical handlers to put the defeat behind them and look forward to the matches ahead of them.

He also called on Ghanaians to continue to support the team.



“Let us see that this should be the beginning for things to change in this country that we should work together as one nation with a common destiny.” He said.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said Portugal did not deserve the win.



“Mr Speaker, the right thing to do is to congratulate Portugal as winners undeservingly. They don’t deserve the victory because we were robbed of our victory by poor officiating and not just the penalty awarded in favour of Ronaldo even the second goal of Portugal by VAR is kind of offside goal if you observe it but it was not confirmed.”



He urged the team to concentrate on their match, adding that the coach did not need to make any changes during the match.



He said they are proud of the Black Stars so far.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the second half was very explosive and the best so far in the tournament, adding that Ghana lost to the referee and not to Portugal.



“We lost to the referee and not to Portugal. Mr Speaker, in such instances the VAR will be resorted to. Who were the people manning the VAR system? Such that the referee was not prompted because clearly the two players went for the ball and they touched the two feet of the two players almost at the same time and there was no tangle. So how come did the referee whistle for a penalty against Black Stars and the people manning the VAR system did not prompt the referee? It wasn’t a conspiracy against Africa? Mr Speaker, the temptation to arrive at this conclusion is there for everybody.” He said



The Black Stars lost their opening Group H game 3-2 to Portugal at Stadium 974 on Thursday, November 25, 2022.



The first Portuguese goal which was a penalty has reportedly triggered a petition to FIFA to investigate the conduct of the referee.



